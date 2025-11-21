China Installed A Zero-G Oven In The Tiangong Space Station - Here's Why It Matters

Chinese scientists have brought a tasty twist to spaceflight, as a newly installed zero-gravity oven will allow astronauts aboard the Tiangong space station to enjoy a host of culinary delights. Showcased in a viral video by the Astronaut Center of China, members of the Shenzhou 20 and Shenzhou 21 missions enjoyed chicken wings and black peppered steak in what the country believes will give its taikonauts a taste of home on long journeys through space. Cooking in space has traditionally been a difficult endeavor, as the lack of gravity made it nearly impossible for heat to rise the way it does in traditional convection ovens. Tiangong's oven, which resembles a miniature front-loaded laundry unit but functions like an air frier, comes equipped with a caged loading tray to prevent dinner from floating off before it can be devoured.

Global space agencies and private companies are attempting to build practical appliances and food solutions to accommodate the next stage of global space exploration. And while NASA first developed a zero-G oven for the International Space Station in 2020, the American version was much less powerful than its Chinese predecessor five years later. The jump results from advancements in high-temperature catalysis, temperature control, residue collection, and multi-layer filtration.

With these technological advancements, scientists can better accommodate the deluge of public and private sector space missions set to brave the stars in the next decade. China is set to become a global leader in space exploration, as it looks to become the first nation to put astronauts back on the moon. And with a gauntlet of budget cuts threatening the future of NASA-led space exploration, Beijing's dual-use space industry will take any advantage it can get in becoming the global leader in the next great space race.