Before Yellowstone, Kelly Reilly Starred In An Obscure Sci-Fi Movie With Tom Hardy

If you had no idea that Kelly Reilly — of "Yellowstone" fame — was in a movie a long time ago with Tom Hardy, you'd be forgiven. Released back in 2006, as a BBC Four telemovie, the two starred in a modern retelling of the science-fiction-drama "A for Andromeda." Also in the movie is Charlie Cox, who you might recognize as Marvel's "Daredevil." When it aired, it was a big hit with the locals, for a week apparently, watched by 580,000 viewers, before fading away into obscurity.

The original show was a seven-part series that aired in 1961, written by cosmologist Fred Hoyle — and it seems only one episode has survived the times. Dropping slight spoilers here, but the series follows a group of scientists who discover a radio signal that's coming from another galaxy, not unlike the "Wow" signal of 1977.

Eventually, they discover the signal is a series of instructions for building an advanced computer, which they do. When the computer is built, it gives them even more instructions on how to create a living organism named Andromeda. Without spoiling the rest, some rather interesting events occur and the 2006 remake with Hardy and Reilly follows nearly the exact same plotline, albeit with more modern visual effects.