What Is AI Superintelligence?

Superintelligence is a hypothetical AI system that surpasses human intelligence across every domain. From writing code and generating videos to performing surgery and driving cars, it would do everything simultaneously, something the current AI systems lack. The AI tools we use hallucinate, and require training with massive data to perform tasks in a specific way. ASI would find solutions to complex problems with better reasoning and the knowledge of context. Philosopher Nick Bostrom, who popularized the term, defines superintelligence as "any intellect that greatly exceeds the cognitive performance of humans in virtually all domains of interest."

Current AI systems need humans to improve them: Engineers work on their code, feed the models vast amounts of data to improve their predictions and responses. ASI, on the other hand, could improve itself. It could hypothetically rewrite its own algorithms, design capabilities, and control systems without instructions.

It's unclear if superintelligence is possible or not. However, if machines would become smarter than humans and improve themselves, some say that AI could exceed human control if they aren't careful. Some experts predict superintelligence could arrive within a decade, and the race to develop it has intensified already, as investors pour in billions of dollars into companies looking to build it. OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever left the company in 2024, and founded a startup focused on building ASI safely. Sutskever has already raised investment running into billions of dollars without even launching any product so far.

Interestingly, in 2023, Sutskever joined OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman in calling for called for regulation of super-intelligent AI, warning it could pose an "existential risk," adding that it's "conceivable" that AI would exceed expert skill level in most domains within 10 years.