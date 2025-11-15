ESPN And Other Disney Channels Return To YouTube TV

After nearly two weeks of negotiations, Disney and YouTube TV finally reached a deal to bring Disney-owned channels back to YouTube TV. YouTube TV announced the deal in an email to subscribers on Friday evening, noting that channels like ABC and ESPN are once again available to watch. Additionally, any previously recorded programs from Disney-owned channels on YouTube TV's cloud-based DVR are accessible once again.

Because many YouTube TV subscribers signed up specifically for ESPN, YouTube TV early last week announced that all subscribers are eligible for a one-time $20 credit. The good news is that the recently inked deal will have no impact on the credit. Subscribers who haven't yet redeemed the credit can do so by going to the "Updates" tab, which can be found in Membership Settings. From there, the on-screen prompts will allow a user to quickly have the $20 credit applied to their next monthly bill.

In an internal email sent to Disney employees, the company said: "While this was a challenging moment, it ultimately led to a strong outcome for both consumers and for our company, with a deal that recognizes the tremendous value of the high-quality entertainment, sports, and news that fans have come to expect from Disney."