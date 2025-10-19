This Cable Company Is Going Out Of Business, And It Says YouTube TV Is To Blame

Having a subscription to YouTube TV is a lot like paying for cable. You gain access to a range of network stations like NBC, ABC, and CBS, along with numerous paid channels, and the option to pay for these stations as part of a larger bundle of channels. But YouTube TV offers several other benefits, too, such as the ability to watch movies and shows on multiple devices, offline viewing for when you don't have access to an internet connection (part of the 4K Plus bundle), and a few other great features. YouTube TV's pricing is so competitive that the platform is projected to have close to 12.6 million subscribers by the end of 2026, making it the largest paid TV distributor.

Thanks to this, the pressure has been felt by traditional cable companies like Comcast and Charter, as more homes and businesses continue to "cut the cord" and switch to streaming for their TV needs. This trickle-down effect is making it that much harder for smaller cable companies to stay in business. One unfortunate example is Cedar Falls Utilities (CFU), a cable TV provider based in Iowa. By October 11, 2026, the company will be discontinuing its cable service altogether. The main reason: CFU simply can't compete with streaming platforms like YouTube TV.