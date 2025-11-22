New Dinosaur Fossil Discovery Changes What We Know About The Tenontosaurus

The Tenontosaurus was a large ornithopod that walked on four legs and roamed during the Early Cretaceous period, around 110 to 120 million years ago. Believe it or not, the dinosaur wasn't officially named or discovered until the 1960s when a team from Yale University began an extensive, long-term digging project in the Big Horn Basin area of Montana and Wyoming. Led by John Ostrom, the team discovered over 40 new specimens of the dinosaur and Ostrom was the first to describe and name it. But a new discovery, made by happenstance, may tell us a lot more about the species. Jason W. Ricketts, associate professor of University of Texas at El Paso's Department of Earth, Environmental and Resource Sciences, discovered a smattering of Tenontosaurus fossils, the largest part belonging to a femur leg bone.

According to Ricketts, he wasn't actually out looking for fossils that day, instead he was doing unrelated field work. As he said in a press release, "I was studying the rocks in the area when I noticed fragments weathering out of soft shale. There was no need to excavate—I simply picked them up." It's difficult to imagine a series of fossils just lying around, but the discovery included mostly fragments. "It was an unexpected and exciting find, and my family even came out with me to help collect the pieces." Now detailed in a paper published in the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science Bulletin, the fossils provide some "significant scientific value," revealing the Tenontosaurus ventured farther south than previously thought. Past discoveries commonly showed up north and west of Ricketts' site, in Utah and Wyoming. But this discovery tells scientists that "Tenontosaurus lived as far south as West Texas."