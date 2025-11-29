The Microsoft Store Discontinued Support For Office Apps - Here's Why

In July 2025, Microsoft announced that it would be ending support for Office 365 applications installed through the Microsoft Store. It also made clear that starting in October 2025, they would no longer be delivering new updates or features, with security fixes ending in December 2026. Microsoft Office will still be updated and maintained, but the company will focus on Click-to-Run versions. It's simply easier for the Microsoft development team to maintain one version of the suite and they've chosen the most convenient option — Click-to-Run. Consolidation is nothing new, with Windows 10 nearing its end as Microsoft shifts its focus to Windows 11. Note that the company is still making Windows 10 extended updates free to some users, however.

The Click-to-Run versions of Microsoft Office, as the moniker implies, work without downloading and installing the entire suite's data. That's thanks to smart engineering where the installation packages are minimized and updates happen in the background, plus you can skip components you don't want. To check which version of the app you have, open one of the suite's programs like Microsoft Word or Excel and navigate to File > Account. Under the About section, you will see details like version and build number, as well as whether or not it's the Microsoft Store or Click-to-Run version. As the company says in its recent announcement, "If you have the Microsoft Store installation type..., you must upgrade to the Click-to-Run installation type for continuing new features and security updates."