NASA's Research Balloons Discovered A Strange Anomaly In The Antarctic

A project from NASA to study the Antarctic found strange radio waves that could not be traced back to an obvious source. Though that project took place between 2016 and 2018, still today the radio waves defy any confirmed explanation. This mystery drove a team of international researchers to do a deep dive into the project to try to find out what was going on.

NASA's project was called Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna, or ANITA, and it was a series of instruments carried on a balloon. The purpose was to travel over the Antarctic ice (though it wasn't always ice, Antarctica may have once been a jungle) and study cosmic rays within Earth's atmosphere. ANITA was built to specifically detect the radio waves that result from cosmic activity, however, certain radio waves picked up defied a clear explanation. These waves had an upward trajectory, as if coming from beneath the ice, and were not what the scientists expected to find.

Now, a research team has picked up where ANITA left off. Utilizing the Pierre Auger Observatory, they searched data from 2004 to 2018 for events that might look like these unusual ANITA signals. They were only able to find one such event, and though possible theories have been proposed, the strongest one involves upward-moving cosmic particle showers. Their research was published in Physical Review Letters in 2025 under the title "Search for the Anomalous Events Detected by ANITA Using the Pierre Auger Observatory".