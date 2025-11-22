5 Essential USB Gadgets That Remote Workers Swear By

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Remote work has become the new normal for many people in the post-pandemic era. Many have found that they can do just about everything from home that they were once doing while stuck in an office. There have even been studies that show remote workers being generally happier, with the ability to work remotely leading to overall increased employee happiness.

Remote work can even be beneficial to a company's bottom line, with post-pandemic research indicating that remote workers are around 60% more productive when working from home. The same research also shows that remote workers report a better work-life balance, something that can lead to much higher productivity.

But working remotely can be a bit of a challenge for many. While there are a number of gadgets to improve your daily life, here is a more focused list of gadgets that exist to make your remote work life a better one. From mouse-centric tools to keep you logged on to devices to help keep all your power-starved devices fully charged at once, we've featured a little bit of everything. All the products listed below have at least a 4-star rating and the best thing is that none of these fun little USB gadgets will break the bank.