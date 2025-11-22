New DNA Sequencing Technology Can Completely Change Care For Newborns
Newborn babies admitted to the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) rely on the quick decisions and rapid action of the medical team responsible for them. DNA testing is critical to determine what specialized care a struggling baby might need. However, such genomic testing has typically taken days to complete and is usually only administered to babies showing certain symptoms such as seizures. Now, new record-breaking research looks to revolutionize NICU care with rapid DNA sequencing technology that can be completed in hours, not days.
A team of researchers recently broke a Guinness World Record by sequencing DNA in just three hours and 57 minutes. This achievement was part of a collaborative scientific endeavor by the Roche sequencing lab, Broad Clinical Labs, and Boston Children's Hospital. Their research was published in The New England Journal of Medicine in October 2025 under the title "Toward Same-Day Genome Sequencing in the Critical Care Setting." DNA research is pivotal in understanding genetics, including the junk DNA that actually may be vital for gene control.
Through multiple tests with NICU patients, the research team was able to perfect their quick sequencing and showcase its benefits in the particular case of NICU patient Kennedy. Their goal is to make this type of same-day DNA sequencing the standard for all NICU cases, ensuring faster and more accurate care and overcoming challenges of healthcare inequity.
The research done for this DNA sequencing technology
Researchers have shown that it's possible to sequence a person's entire genome in hours, but most current methods are too slow, expensive, or complicated for everyday hospital use. A new approach called sequencing by expansion (SBX) looks to change that. It works by creating a copy of a baby's DNA in an expanded form that can be quickly read. This technology can even flag different types of genetic changes within 30 minutes. To test whether this could work in the real world, the team tried its method on infants in a NICU setting.
Over three weeks, the researchers tested their new sequencing-by-expansion system on 15 genomes with parental and hospital approval. These genomes included reference samples, undiagnosed patient samples, and seven NICU infants. On average, the team could identify genetic variants in just about four hours. All samples were also tested and certified with external clinical labs to ensure accuracy.
While this new technique is still being perfected, the researchers are optimistic about the results so far and want to keep pushing forward. The field of genetics is consistently driving medical advancements, such as tweaking one gene to extend lifespans by up to 30%. This SBX technology could revolutionize NICU care operations.
How this DNA sequencing could be used
One NICU baby at Boston Children's Hospital caught the eye of Dr. Monica Wojcik, one of the publication's co-authors. Baby Kennedy was having difficulty breathing and feeding. DNA sequencing revealed Kennedy suffered from the extremely rare genetic condition called SOX6 syndrome. Dr. Wojcik believes that this is a prime example of how rapid genetic testing can catch problems early and ensure babies get the help they need. As for Kennedy, she is home now, working closely with her medical team, and doing well.
The research team hopes SBX will be implemented as routine in all NICU facilities. Not only will this ensure the right care is applied to babies in need, but it also can help overcome problems with health care inequity. Families that have no insurance, live far from medical care, or otherwise struggle to access care often aren't able to attend follow-up genetics testing appointments. The team believes that having this as a standard for all NICU cases will eliminate that problem and ensure everyone gets access to critical DNA information.
Parents always want the best for their new babies, ensuring they are taken care of and watching for problems like the recalled baby formula that was not approved by the FDA but still was being sold. For parents facing their child being admitted to the NICU, this rapid DNA sequencing can be a source of comfort knowing that the medical team is working with all information available.