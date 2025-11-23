Can't Choose What To Watch? This Site Decides For You

There are so many great new TV shows and movies streaming, and with new titles coming all the time, it's tough to keep up. Apple TV's "Pluribus", for example, was just released, and it's one of the best new shows to watch this year. But once you power through an entire season or available episodes of a show, watch a new movie, or dive into an old classic for the umpteenth time, what do you watch next?

Almost every streaming service has a recommendations engine that uses past viewing habits to recommend titles that might appeal to you next. But that's limited to what's available on that service. You can seek out reviews and what's trending from your favorite news and review sites. Maybe you rely on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes to find out what's worth watching next.

But there's a clever tool from Reelgood, a leading streaming content access and information website, that totally randomizes the choice to make it exciting. It's called Reelgood Roulette, and it's a fun tool that lets you select a few parameters, push a button, and find a surprise show or movie that you might never have thought of, but could become a new favorite.