Can't Choose What To Watch? This Site Decides For You
There are so many great new TV shows and movies streaming, and with new titles coming all the time, it's tough to keep up. Apple TV's "Pluribus", for example, was just released, and it's one of the best new shows to watch this year. But once you power through an entire season or available episodes of a show, watch a new movie, or dive into an old classic for the umpteenth time, what do you watch next?
Almost every streaming service has a recommendations engine that uses past viewing habits to recommend titles that might appeal to you next. But that's limited to what's available on that service. You can seek out reviews and what's trending from your favorite news and review sites. Maybe you rely on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes to find out what's worth watching next.
But there's a clever tool from Reelgood, a leading streaming content access and information website, that totally randomizes the choice to make it exciting. It's called Reelgood Roulette, and it's a fun tool that lets you select a few parameters, push a button, and find a surprise show or movie that you might never have thought of, but could become a new favorite.
How Reelgood Roulette works
It's super easy to use. Visit the Reelgood Roulette page on the website, select the parameters, including genre, type (movies and/or TV shows), and a preferred ReelGood score. Spin the virtual wheel to — as the site says — "let fate take the wheel," and get a recommendation. I searched for comedy TV shows with a Reelgood score of 90 or higher, and it recommended the Amazon Prime Video TV show "Upload". As it happens, I have already seen that show. You can spin again to get another recommendation, and do this again and again as many times as you like, as if you're pulling the lever on an entertainment slot machine.
In subsequent spins, I got results for shows I haven't watched, like "Slow Horses" and "30 Rock". Once you decide on something, call it up on the available streamer or tap Watch Now to begin streaming it right away through your account. You don't need a Reelgood account to use Reelgood Roulette, but if you sign up for a free one (you can use Facebook, Google, or Apple), there's the option to select "Seen All" under a show to confirm you have already seen it and don't want it recommended again.
Fine-tuning the search
You can further fine-tune your search under Add More Services by selecting the streaming services available in your region that you want to include. Tap the "+" icon beside relevant ones to add them to the results. This ensures you only get results for content from services to which you subscribe. Select Add All to add everything from a section, like Free Services, which includes streamers like YouTube and Tubi.
Along with the most popular streamers and the best free streaming services, you can also choose among niche and focused subscription services, like Arrow, BritBox, hayu, and Shudder. You can also pick Netflix with Ads versus Netflix if you have a basic account and don't want to be disappointed with a recommendation of a show or movie you can't watch.
Themed Roulette spin options that likely change based on the time of year include, at the time of this writing, Spooky Roulette for finding a random horror movie and Romantic Roulette for prepping for a Fall or Winter date night. Reelgood Roulette is a great way to avoid spending countless hours trying to decide what to watch. You get quality recommendations at random that will suit your mood.