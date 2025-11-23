5 Reasons Why You Should Run An AI Chatbot Locally On Your iPhone

Your latest iPhone isn't just for taking crisp selfies, cinematic videos, or gaming; you can run your own AI chatbot locally on it, for a fraction of what you're paying for ChatGPT Plus and other AI subscriptions. Apple claims its A-series chips on the latest iPhones deliver "MacBook Pro levels of AI compute." With such powerful chips, you can run compressed small language AI models, which are squeezed into apps entirely on your phone.

You don't need expensive infrastructure to run a local AI model on your phone: All you need is the latest iPhone model, preferably with an A18 or A19 Pro chip, and an app that supports multiple compressed local AI models. Once you install an app, download a small language model suitable for your tasks, and enable offline mode to test its performance on your device.

Why run an AI chatbot locally when you can use ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and other apps? Premium AI subscriptions cost around $20 per month, and even with these subscriptions, users can face hallucination issues, server outages, and response lag. Moreover, prompt limits, privacy concerns, and internet connectivity, make cloud AI difficult to use for some. From saving subscription money to customizing a small language model for specific tasks, here's why you should run an AI model locally on your iPhone.