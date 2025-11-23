Microsoft 365 Is Great Value, But Smart Money Is Buying This Hidden Option

If you're someone who doesn't love being tied to a subscription for everything you do, then the simplest option is to go for a one-time Office Home purchase. You can do so on Microsoft's main pricing page, but if you've already got a subscription, there's a way to convert it. First just head to your Subscriptions page and turn off recurring billing. Then, when your subscription ends, you'll be free to make the one-time purchase. That one-time purchase costs a reasonably hefty $149 for the ability to install the standard Office suite on a single machine.

As long as that one-device limitation works for you, it'll pay for itself within a couple of years compared to the new subscription fees. If you are comfortable with subscriptions, but don't want all the bells and whistles of Microsoft's Copilot, there's good news for you as well. Microsoft is opening up a temporary option to switch to a 365 Personal or Family Classic plan for a little less money ($69.99 per year for Personal, and $99.99 per year for Family). This essentially gives you the same software and functionality as the new 365 plans, but doesn't include integrated Copilot.

It is important to note that the Classic plan options won't be available indefinitely, and Microsoft will probably remove them at some point to make way for the modern 365 plans. Finally, you can opt for the most basic of all the plans with the aptly named Microsoft 365 Basic for $19.99 per year. This plan doesn't have quite as many features as Classic, and it requires you to use all of your Office online in your browser; no locally downloaded software.