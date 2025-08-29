Microsoft's Copilot Shows Signs Of Reducing Its Reliance On OpenAI's LLMs

Microsoft launched its first two homegrown AI models this week. The models are now available in various Copilot programs and could signal a move to start incorporating the company's own models into the Windows-centric assistant instead of relying so heavily on OpenAI's GPT models.

The new models, called MAI-Voice-1 and MAI-1-preview, debuted on Thursday, August 28. Microsoft shared details about the models in a blog post, where the company highlighted their capabilities. MAI-Voice-1 is now available in Copilot and Copilot Labs, and Microsoft says that it can be used to generate up to 60 seconds of audio in under one second, all while relying on a single GPU. Microsoft claims that this "lightning-fast" efficiency makes it "one of the most efficient speech systems available today."

MAI-1-preview, on the other hand, is designed to provide consumer-level benefits by following instructions and "providing helpful responses to everyday queries." It's currently only being made available in LMArena, though Microsoft says it plans to eventually roll it out for specific text-based cases in Copilot as the weeks progress. For now, though, the company wants to look into improving it with user feedback.