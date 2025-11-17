Apple Still Hides A Holiday Easter Egg In The Store App - Here's How To Find It
Apple is already prepared for the holiday season. Besides updating its physical stores with holiday materials, the company also recently updated the Apple Store app with a new icon and support for Liquid Glass.
That said, even with the company offering an all-new experience with the Apple Store app, the company continues to include a holiday Easter egg. If you're shopping for the M5 MacBook Pro, the new iPhone 17 or iPhone Air models, some accessories, or Apple's AirPods Pro 3, you can do that with a Christmas vibe on your app.
To find the holiday Easter egg in the Apple Store app, users just need to search for "Let it Snow" in the search bar to see the snow falling while you browse the Apple Store app. It's important to note that the experience is not available on the browser, and users are required to have the iPhone app.
Apple updates return policy during holiday season
As usual, the company also tweaked its return policy during the holiday season. Apple says that eligible products bought at the Apple Store Online received between November 12, 2025 and December 25, 2025, may be returned through January 8, 2026.
Purchases made after December 25, 2025 are still subject to the Standard Return Policy. The company also notes that carrier-financed iPhones aren't eligible for the offering, and they're subject to the standard 14-day return policy.
Users can purchase the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and accessories covered under this extended return policy during the holiday season. Apple notes that opened software, electronic software downloads, and Apple Gift Cards are among the products that can't be returned. Apple has a long article explaining how returns and refunds work, so you don't have to worry about buying a product for others and then needing to send it back to Apple.