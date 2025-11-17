Apple Still Hides A Holiday Easter Egg In The Store App - Here's How To Find It

Apple is already prepared for the holiday season. Besides updating its physical stores with holiday materials, the company also recently updated the Apple Store app with a new icon and support for Liquid Glass.

That said, even with the company offering an all-new experience with the Apple Store app, the company continues to include a holiday Easter egg. If you're shopping for the M5 MacBook Pro, the new iPhone 17 or iPhone Air models, some accessories, or Apple's AirPods Pro 3, you can do that with a Christmas vibe on your app.

To find the holiday Easter egg in the Apple Store app, users just need to search for "Let it Snow" in the search bar to see the snow falling while you browse the Apple Store app. It's important to note that the experience is not available on the browser, and users are required to have the iPhone app.