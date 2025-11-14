Apple Store App Gets A Liquid Glass Makeover As Holiday Shopping Kicks Off

A couple of months after Apple released iOS 26 to all users, the company is still updating its stock apps with the Liquid Glass design language. The latest first-party app to get the all-new UI experience is the Apple Store app, which even got a new icon. The main change is the new Liquid Glass menu bar, which lets users slide through sections in a more engaging way. The Apple Store app features the For You tab, Products, Go Further, Bag, and Search.

The For You tab highlights trade-in suggestions, AppleCare offerings, Today at Apple sessions, and other details about the company's products. The Products tab, of course, highlights the latest Apple hardware, in addition to a dedicated holiday picks section. The new Go Further tab focuses on Today at Apple sessions, tips and tricks about Apple products, and suggested services. Finally, you can check the Bag tab to see the products you're planning to buy.