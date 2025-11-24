You Can Run iOS Apps On Android Phones - Here's How

Though the battle between Android and iPhone has been long and bitter for many, especially for Apple and Google, one team of developers is looking to instill a sense of harmony with an iPhone and iOS emulator for Android and other devices. Though some rather notable limitations of the emulator likely won't make anyone switch from iPhone to Android anytime soon, the project shows a lot of promise in terms of bringing new life to some potentially long-forgotten iPhone apps.

The open source iOS emulator touchHLE is available for anyone who's always trying to get the best of both worlds. At the time of this writing, the emulator only works with a small selection of programs from an earlier era of iPhone's history, and certain restrictions also prevent the developers from handling the iOS versions that adopted 64-bit technology. Nonetheless, anyone who has always felt that iPhone apps are better than Android apps may get a kick out of touchHLE.

The emulator can be a great way to explore the early days of the iPhone, making it an app worth considering for anyone who pines for the days of classic games like "Castle Smasher," "I Love Katamari," and "Metal Gear Solid Touch." Though it may not give you the same experience as running Steam games on your Android phone, it's sure to bring a few moments of old iPhone nostalgia.