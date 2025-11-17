Roku Just Released A Huge TV Update - Here's What Changed

Over the years, Roku's operating system has received several software updates to add new features and improve performance. But the latest version, Roku OS 15 aims to significantly enhance usability, security, and customization for its TVs and streaming devices. Most importantly, Roku says this update includes "performance optimizations, bug fixes, and improvements to security, stability, and consumer experience." It will roll out automatically to some devices, such as Roku streaming players and TV models, but will also be "broadly available" to others by mid-November.

These new features and usability enhancements are in line with Roku's previous updates, including one that added new features this past summer. Technical upgrades for performance are among the more promising features added in this update. Through code optimizations and some refined system processes, Roku devices should be snappier, more responsive, and less prone to freezes or crashes. Improved accessibility features are making an appearance, too, like new voice commands to adjust volume or launch channels, for example.

Finally, the new Roku OS 15 has improved HDR10+ and Dolby Vision passthrough for compatible TVs, which allows these signals to pass through from the source without processing or alteration. While this should roll out automatically when it's ready, you can check for updates on your Roku TV or streaming player by going to Home > Settings > System > Software Update > Check Now. This will manually scan for an update, and if one is available it will download, install, and reboot your device.