Roku Just Released A Huge TV Update - Here's What Changed
Over the years, Roku's operating system has received several software updates to add new features and improve performance. But the latest version, Roku OS 15 aims to significantly enhance usability, security, and customization for its TVs and streaming devices. Most importantly, Roku says this update includes "performance optimizations, bug fixes, and improvements to security, stability, and consumer experience." It will roll out automatically to some devices, such as Roku streaming players and TV models, but will also be "broadly available" to others by mid-November.
These new features and usability enhancements are in line with Roku's previous updates, including one that added new features this past summer. Technical upgrades for performance are among the more promising features added in this update. Through code optimizations and some refined system processes, Roku devices should be snappier, more responsive, and less prone to freezes or crashes. Improved accessibility features are making an appearance, too, like new voice commands to adjust volume or launch channels, for example.
Finally, the new Roku OS 15 has improved HDR10+ and Dolby Vision passthrough for compatible TVs, which allows these signals to pass through from the source without processing or alteration. While this should roll out automatically when it's ready, you can check for updates on your Roku TV or streaming player by going to Home > Settings > System > Software Update > Check Now. This will manually scan for an update, and if one is available it will download, install, and reboot your device.
More new features in Roku OS 15
Discussing its new update that will be "broadly available" from early November, Roku shared some of the new and improved features in more detail in a support article. Search will now be available in the What to Watch and Live TV Zone sections, so you don't have to exit to a particular menu to use the function, making it easier to find what you want. Moreover, the Bluetooth headphone mode is now available on more devices, namely Roku Streaming Stick and Roku Streaming Stick Plus. You'll also see updated quick tips, new Roku mobile app feedback options, live event reminders from the Roku mobile app — so you can stay informed about upcoming sporting events — and other new features, like a Ways to Watch option on trailers so you can easily find the movie or show you're interested in.
Roku developers have also laid the groundwork for upcoming AI features and functionality, although the bulk of those will be available later. Things like predictive content suggestions for better media matching and pre-loaded content based on user schedules could be coming soon.
While Roku's platform works great most of the time, on dedicated TVs and streaming players, there are still bugs and technical issues that appear from time to time. For instance, one caused the YouTube TV app to disappear on select devices. In addition, clearing the device cache and using essential Roku TV settings and tricks to speed up the device are almost necessary, sometimes. Without clearing the cache, things can slow down quite a bit. The performance improvements in Roku OS 15 should hopefully mitigate that.