Roku Rolls Out 4 New Features To Keep You On Top Of The Summer Shows

Roku just announced a few new features to help users keep their summer streaming in full swing. With these automatic updates, the company wants to make it easier for customers to discover their next watch.

After all, in the summer of "And Just Like That," "Foundation," "Platonic," and "Round 6," there's a lot users can watch during vacation, or when they have had enough of the sun. Still, to keep up with all those new, current, and coming shows, having a good platform to discover them is important.

With a continuous push into entertainment, Roku offers a similar experience to the Apple TV app, but with even more perks, as it features over 500 free live TV channels that users can take advantage of, as well as the Plus and Premium subscriptions.

That being said, here's everything you need to know about Roku's four new features for its TVs, Sticks, and more.