Roku Rolls Out 4 New Features To Keep You On Top Of The Summer Shows
Roku just announced a few new features to help users keep their summer streaming in full swing. With these automatic updates, the company wants to make it easier for customers to discover their next watch.
After all, in the summer of "And Just Like That," "Foundation," "Platonic," and "Round 6," there's a lot users can watch during vacation, or when they have had enough of the sun. Still, to keep up with all those new, current, and coming shows, having a good platform to discover them is important.
With a continuous push into entertainment, Roku offers a similar experience to the Apple TV app, but with even more perks, as it features over 500 free live TV channels that users can take advantage of, as well as the Plus and Premium subscriptions.
That being said, here's everything you need to know about Roku's four new features for its TVs, Sticks, and more.
Roku makes it easier to discover your next favorite content
With this update rolling out in the coming weeks, Roku users will find these features:
Improved discovery: The new Top 10 Movies and Top TV Shows spotlight the most searched titles across Roku. These charts are updated daily, and they can be found in the New & Popular, Movies, and TV destinations.
Plan your next movie night: With the new In Theater Now row in New & Popular, you can see the current movie releases front and center. Users can watch trailers, and add titles to the Save List, so that they see when they arrive on the platform.
Surf Mode: Roku also wants to help you preview your next watch with Surf Mode, which is an easy way to scroll through short clips from The Roku Channel. The company curates these previews with machine learning, so the more you surf, the more the system learns your preferences. With a glimpse of the shows and movies available to stream, if you find anything good to watch, you can just click and jump right in.
Live TV improvements: With over 500 free live TV channels, Roku offers a Newly Added section to make it easier to discover new channels. The company has also refreshed the Live TV and Roku Sports experiences with a new and improved dynamic look.