Scientists Achieved Infinite Clean Energy Through Artificial Photosynthesis

Using fossil fuels to produce energy has had a detrimental impact on the planet. Despite pushes for cleaner energy, the power sector is still the top producer of harmful emissions according to the United Nations. As it becomes clear that human-driven climate change is making it harder for trees to breathe, it is fitting that a new proposed solution is inspired by the photosynthesis of plants.

A team of researchers at the University of Cambridge has developed artificial photosynthesis. The system mimics plants by using sunlight, water, and CO 2 to create energy. The benefit of this system is that it relies on input already available that is known to be clean for the planet. The goal is for it to require minimal oversight, be adaptable enough to keep up with changing technology and energy needs, and easily integrate into the existing power grid and global energy infrastructure.

As our planet has reached a crisis point when it comes to climate change driven by fossil fuels and nonrenewable energy resources, this innovation offers a glimpse into a better tomorrow. One where people take inspiration from nature and work in harmony with it, not against it, to protect the future of the planet.