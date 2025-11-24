Animals In The Amazonian Forests Are Relying On Our Walkways

Artificial walkways in the Amazon rainforest aren't only being used by researchers and tourists to safely traverse the canopy. It turns out that these passages are also convenient for the local wildlife. A series of camera traps monitored one walkway in particular, and found that animals used it 41 times over a course of three weeks.

This research was published in the journal Neotropical Biology and Conservation under the title "Arboreal mammal use of canopy walkway bridges in an Amazonian forest with continuous canopy cover." The study was centered around how tree-dwelling mammals in the Amazon rainforest of Peru use different layers of the forest canopy. The research was helmed by Justin Santiago of Miami University, and Lindsey Swierk of Binghamton University.

When these bridges were not in use by humans, animals claimed them for their own. They offer a fast, safer way to get to various sections of the rainforest. The research team hopes that the insights from their publication can be used in future conservation efforts. Specifically, it can be implemented to create similar bridges exclusively for animals that help them travel between segmented parts of the forest. These segmentations are often the result of deforestation or habitat loss from climate change problems like the Amazon's record-breaking drought. Bridges like these will reduce the likelihood of animals crossing busy roads.