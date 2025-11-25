Ranking 12 Major Streaming Devices From Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While you might spend weeks agonizing over which TV or projector to buy for your home cinema, you probably don't give as much consideration to the streaming device — if any. After all, your shiny new TV likely has a built-in OS that hooks up to your favorite services, so why bother?

You shouldn't skimp on the streamer, though. Apart from video and sound quality, it's the next most important part of your home media experience, and a good streaming device will make all the difference. Even if you already have a "smart" TV, you'll always be better off with a streaming device. With wider app support, regular software updates, and more performant hardware, you'll get a more satisfying experience than sticking with whatever custom OS your TV manufacturer decided to provide. Replacing a streaming device with a newer one is also a great way to give a new lease of life to your old TV.

We've ranked these devices based on personal experience, system performance, user reviews, and overall ecosystem reputation — but you'll find more on our methodology at the end.