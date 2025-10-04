Thinking About Buying A Roku Streaming Stick? Here's 9 Things You Need To Know First

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for an upgraded viewing experience, the Roku Stick is one of the smartest ways to elevate your TV's capabilities. It runs on a custom Roku OS, which is liked for its simple interface, extensive app collection, consistent performance, and frequent updates. These are the same reasons why someone might consider upgrading to the Roku, even if they already own a smart TV. Additionally, TVs can become sluggish over time. While there are multiple ways to fix a slow smart TV, upgrading it with a streaming device is a more promising solution. The Roku's interface also brings in freshness if your existing TV already feels boring. If you can buy an inexpensive streaming stick that delivers a top-quality experience, then why opt for an expensive new TV?

Roku can bridge the gap, allowing you to install the apps that older TVs or a few TV OS may lack, as developers may not be keen on releasing them. Moreover, it's portable, allowing you to travel with it anywhere, such as a hotel room, and connect to a TV to enjoy the same streaming experience. Additionally, Roku offers several hidden features that many users are unaware of, including setting up a guest account and creating a watchlist. While everything looks good, there are a few factors that can help you save a buck and ensure you get the right stick for your TV. Therefore, let's explore nine must-knows before you hit the buy button.