Roku's New Smart Device Goes Beyond The Streaming Stick
Roku streaming devices and smart TVs are a budget-friendly way to jump into the world of cord-cutting entertainment. But up to this point, the company's hardware was limited to dongles, set-top boxes, and televisions — but that ends today. Fans of the sleek and feature-packed Roku TV will now be able to enjoy a full-on, portable projector, thanks to the all-new Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector D1R Cube.
Engineered to deliver the kind of seamless plug-and-play experience that Roku products are known for, the D1R Cube is a $250 streaming portal that could change the way you watch TV. Perfect for camping trips, beach bonanzas, and backyard movie nights, fans of Roku's long-standing user interface will feel right at home using the D1R Cube. The projector is lightweight and compact, too, and doesn't take long to set up. As long as you've got Wi-Fi and a power outlet at the ready, you should be good to go.
There's more than meets the eye with the Aurzen D1R Cube, though, and we're here to break down all of the features and specifications. Here's everything you need to know about Roku's latest foray into the world of consumer technology.
Big-screen entertainment, small-screen simplicity
Delivering up to 1080p HD, the D1R Cube supports projection sizes between 40 and 150 inches, with a recommended throw distance between 3.6 and 11.8 feet. Physical ports include HDMI, USB, and a 3.5mm audio out. There's no battery to speak of, so you'll also need to have access to a power outlet.
Whether you're exhibiting your 4K Blu-ray copy of "Jurassic Park" for the entire neighborhood on a backyard blow-up screen or you've got a dedicated theater space in the basement, Roku claims the Cube will provide colorful, sharp picture quality, no matter where you watch. Plus, with auto focus and auto keystone, the projector automatically adapts to whatever surface the picture lands on. And while the Cube is capped at 330 ANSI lumens (not the brightest output for a projector), the sealed optical engine ensures dust-free optics and zero light leakage.
As far as wireless connectivity goes, the Cube supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, as well as Bluetooth 5.2. The latter bodes well for those of us planning to link an external speaker or soundbar to the Cube. You'll also be able to leverage Bluetooth to hook up a wireless headset, allowing you to dip into Headphone Mode for private listening. The Cube also features Apple AirPlay compatibility and can be controlled using the Roku mobile app.
More features and everyday perks
As mentioned, the Cube rocks a USB port, a connection that supports a range of picture and sound formats. Simply connect a compatible USB flash drive, and you'll be able to start showing off family photos in seconds. The projector even has a 5-watt speaker system; while it won't exactly rattle the roof, it'll make things audible enough to enjoy in the company of others.
The Cube can even be mounted to a ceiling if that's the route you'd like to go. Do keep in mind that it takes 1/4-inch mounting screws (not included), and you'll need to buy your own mounting hardware, too.
The folks at Aurzen will also be providing a one-year warranty for the Cube, and if you go online to register your projector, you'll get an extra year of coverage for free. It was only a matter of time before Roku TV OS became available on projectors, and we're curious to see what future generations of this partnership might bring to the market.