Roku's New Smart Device Goes Beyond The Streaming Stick

Roku streaming devices and smart TVs are a budget-friendly way to jump into the world of cord-cutting entertainment. But up to this point, the company's hardware was limited to dongles, set-top boxes, and televisions — but that ends today. Fans of the sleek and feature-packed Roku TV will now be able to enjoy a full-on, portable projector, thanks to the all-new Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector D1R Cube.

Engineered to deliver the kind of seamless plug-and-play experience that Roku products are known for, the D1R Cube is a $250 streaming portal that could change the way you watch TV. Perfect for camping trips, beach bonanzas, and backyard movie nights, fans of Roku's long-standing user interface will feel right at home using the D1R Cube. The projector is lightweight and compact, too, and doesn't take long to set up. As long as you've got Wi-Fi and a power outlet at the ready, you should be good to go.

There's more than meets the eye with the Aurzen D1R Cube, though, and we're here to break down all of the features and specifications. Here's everything you need to know about Roku's latest foray into the world of consumer technology.