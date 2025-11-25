Here Is What's Stopping Flying Cars And Jetpacks From Going Mainstream

Creators of science fiction love to put their imaginations on display with visions of futuristic technology, but the trouble with predicting the future is that one day, reality will put you to the test. There are no better examples of this than flying cars and jetpacks, the most iconic forms of sci-fi transportation. According to some of the movies that made these technologies famous, we ought to have them by now. "Blade Runner" was set in the year 2019, yet the flying "Spinner" car that Rick Deckard patrols in is nowhere to be seen. "The Running Man" supposedly took place in 2017, but you don't see the people flying around with one of the jetpacks that its hero, Ben Richards, has access to. These predictions weren't entirely off the mark though, as flying cars and jetpacks both, in fact, exist. The reason they haven't gone mainstream yet is that they're a logistical nightmare.

Compared to other science fiction-inspired technologies like holograms and video calls, jetpacks and flying cars pose higher costs, more safety concerns, and greater regulatory obstacles. But still, the biggest technical issue is power. Currently, nearly every airborne transport relies on jet fuel, which is not accessible on a mainstream scale, and contributes more to the greenhouse gas effect than the gasoline used in cars. However, a growing collection of companies around the world is slowly pushing us closer to a world where these concerns are eliminated, and we might finally zip to work through the air like the Jetsons.