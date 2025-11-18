Mophie Launches Four New Charging Stands For iPhone Users

Mophie continues to expand its lineup of charging products with four new Qi2-certified wireless charging stands. These accessories are made to help Apple users fast-charge their iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. "Consumers want charging solutions that are fast, reliable, and that seamlessly integrate into their daily routines," said Ekshita Kumar, vice president of strategy and growth at Mophie. "With Qi2 technology and a focus on intelligent design, our new wireless charging stands deliver a premium experience that's both functional and beautifully simple."

This new collection delivers up to 15W of wireless fast-charging, and Mophie says its compact design is perfect for desks, nightstands, and workspaces. With these new charging stands, users can choose between an accessory to charge one, two, or even three devices at the same time. Mophie also says all of the stands feature magnetic alignment, adjustable viewing angles, and integrated cable management. The company is releasing this new collection in two phases, by making the regular wireless charging stand and 3-in-1 options already available, with the 2-in-1 model coming early December.