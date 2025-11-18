Mophie Launches Four New Charging Stands For iPhone Users
Mophie continues to expand its lineup of charging products with four new Qi2-certified wireless charging stands. These accessories are made to help Apple users fast-charge their iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. "Consumers want charging solutions that are fast, reliable, and that seamlessly integrate into their daily routines," said Ekshita Kumar, vice president of strategy and growth at Mophie. "With Qi2 technology and a focus on intelligent design, our new wireless charging stands deliver a premium experience that's both functional and beautifully simple."
This new collection delivers up to 15W of wireless fast-charging, and Mophie says its compact design is perfect for desks, nightstands, and workspaces. With these new charging stands, users can choose between an accessory to charge one, two, or even three devices at the same time. Mophie also says all of the stands feature magnetic alignment, adjustable viewing angles, and integrated cable management. The company is releasing this new collection in two phases, by making the regular wireless charging stand and 3-in-1 options already available, with the 2-in-1 model coming early December.
Mophie's new charging stands: features and price
For $44.95, Mophie's new Wireless Charging Stand can power a single Qi2-compatible phone, like the latest iPhone or Pixel device. The other option available is the new 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand, which can power three devices — iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch — and it costs $79.95. In early December, Mophie is going to release two 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand options — one for charging an iPhone and AirPods, and the other to charge an iPhone and an Apple Watch. The version for AirPods costs $59.95, while the Apple Watch version costs $79.95.
The multi-device models include a 40W wall adapter with an integrated USB-C cable. All the devices are MagSafe-compatible and have a two-year warranty. Customers can find these new accessories on Mophie's website. The Mophie charging stand certainly seems like one of the best iPhone 17 accessories one can buy, thanks to its versatile nature.