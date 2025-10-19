9 Of The Best iPhone 17 Accessories Available Right Now
The iPhone 17 has been available for a month now. Over that time, a number of accessories have rolled out for Apple's new lineup of iPhone models, as is the case for every new generation of Apple product. From chargers and cases to straps and other accessories that bring something to the iPhone 17, they also help users take the most out of their new devices.
Over the past few weeks, we have put several of these accessories to the test, seeing which are worth your money and which you can skip. In the end, we landed on nine products that stood out — some of which improved the battery life, others of which kept our new phones safe, and some that can charge multiple devices at once. These accessories are available for the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, so no matter which model you chose, there should be something worth considering in the list below.
Best cases and straps for the iPhone 17
One of the first priorities for many early iPhone adopters is to find a way to protect it. Of course, there are enough iPhone 17 cases on the market to make any shopper's head spin, so we've whittled the list down to some of our favorites that we've gotten on hands on. There's also a more affordable crossbody strap here, for anyone who finds Apple's to be a bit overpriced:
- Beats: Beats has several new cases available for the iPhone 17 lineup, but my favorite has to be the new rugged case. It adds style and extra protection to your iPhone. We were able to go hands on with the Beats cases last month.
- CASETiFY: As always, CASETiFY has several new cases for the iPhone 17 lineup. One of my favorites is the Impact Ring Stand Case, which lets you see the back of your device, and adds an extra lip to the camera plateau that you can use to easily watch videos in landscape mode.
- MOFT: The Snap Case MOVAS is one of the best cases for the iPhone 17 series. The Misty Cove color was my go-to option for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and even after almost a year of usage, it still looks as good as new.
- Nomad: If you miss Apple's leather cases, you can still get a solid leather product from Nomad. The company offers a magnetic version and a modern one; I personally prefer the latter.
- Orbitkey: Simple and yet effective, Orbitkey's crossbody phone strap costs half the price of Apple's option. It also comes in a variety of fun colors, promising a great fit for your hikes, concerts, and walks without a bag.
Now that your iPhone 17 is well-protected, let's work on keeping the battery topped up.
Best chargers and docks for the iPhone 17
Having a single charger you take along with you everywhere is no longer enough. We're on our phones all day every day, and if you don't have a charger at your desk, on your bedside table, and in your bag when you head out, there's a decent chance your phone will die before bedtime. Although the iPhone 17 series has Apple's most impressive battery life to date, you still need chargers and docks:
- Belkin: The company's UltraCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Dock is one of the first accessories to support Qi 2.2 for the iPhone, meaning users can charge the iPhone faster than ever with up to 25W of power. You can also fast charge your Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time as your iPhone.
- Anker: Anker's Prime Wireless Charging Station also offers 25W ultra-fast charging with a Live Charging Display dock, and an active cooling system to ensure your iPhone is going to charge without degrading the battery. Users can also choose between three modes to find the most optimal charging experience for their situation.
- Mophie: If you want a power bank that will actually charge your phone, Mophie offers a slim option with a 5,000mAh battery. It offers Qi2 wireless charging as well as a fast USB-C output.
- Satechi: Now that you're all set on charging, if you want an alternative to Apple's MagSafe Wallet, Satechi has a vegan-leather option that also works as a stand for your iPhone 17.
Keep an eye out for more iPhone 17 accessory coverage in the months ahead as new products arrive.