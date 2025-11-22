When You Die, Does Your Life Actually Flash Before Your Eyes?

It is a common trope in storytelling that when someone dies, or has a near death experience, they see their life flash before their eyes. It seems, however, that this trope has a basis in reality. A woman who nearly drowned and a man in the middle of brain surgery are just two recent cases of people having their lives flash before their eyes.

Thoughts about death and the afterlife occupy our minds as we get older, including what happens to our consciousness after we die. While belief in the afterlife varies depending on what spirituality someone chooses to follow or not to follow, this phenomenon of your life replaying before death has a scientific backing. Though it is a rare event, there have been cases when the brain activity of someone has been captured before and after they died, and this brain activity is linked to memories. It is certainly not an event easily replicated, so it leaves more questions than answers.

There is not a great understanding of what causes the memories of your life to replay in your mind before death, and whether or not that cause is biological or spiritual. There is also the fact that some people who have had near death experiences also had the same life-flashing event.