Microsoft Just Released A Privacy Update For Teams It Needed 8 Years Ago
Microsoft Teams is one of the most popular platforms for connecting individuals in business and school, and it will likely stay that way with Skype gone. But there is one feature that has been missing from the platform ever since its release, and it is finally here. Prevent Screen Capture is a new function that just rolled out for Windows and Android devices which lets users block screenshots and recordings from other participants in a call.
The option is off by default and can be activated by the meeting organizer under Advanced Protection in the Meeting Options menu. Enabling this feature restricts native screen capture techniques, such as the Print Screen key, for participants in the meeting. But that's not all. It also blocks many third-party apps.
Screenshots taken using third-party methods are stamped with a black rectangle on top of the Teams window to hide its content. And if you try to screen record on Android, you are met with a message informing you that recording is restricted. Keep in mind that even if it is blocked, you can still take pictures with external devices like your smartphone. If you are on an unsupported platform, such as macOS or iOS, you can still join a meeting with Prevent Screen Capture enabled, but you will be forced to participate in audio-only mode.
Additional features coming to Teams
A wealth of changes came to Microsoft Teams alongside Prevent Screen Capture in the November 13 update. Executable files will now be blocked from being sent in chats. This is to protect users from malware and other malicious software. Private messages now go into a group mailbox for the entire private channel, rather than being sent individually by users. You can also now schedule meetings in private channels, which had their maximum member limit increased from 250 to 5,000.
This update also brought a major addition to Teams in the form of Immersive Events. These events take place in a 3D environment that can be customized with different models, videos, and images. Up to 300 users can join the space with their professionally questionable 3D avatar. The space notably features spatial audio, allowing multiple conversations to take place at once, which can prevent the meeting from becoming a screaming match. You will need a Teams Premium license to schedule one of these events, but a subscription is not required for participants.
If you have the required subscription but do not see these newly added features, you may not be running the latest version. Using the desktop app, you can manually update the program by clicking the Update button on the toolbar at the top and selecting Update and Restart Teams. Mobile users can find the update on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, depending on the device.