Microsoft Just Released A Privacy Update For Teams It Needed 8 Years Ago

Microsoft Teams is one of the most popular platforms for connecting individuals in business and school, and it will likely stay that way with Skype gone. But there is one feature that has been missing from the platform ever since its release, and it is finally here. Prevent Screen Capture is a new function that just rolled out for Windows and Android devices which lets users block screenshots and recordings from other participants in a call.

The option is off by default and can be activated by the meeting organizer under Advanced Protection in the Meeting Options menu. Enabling this feature restricts native screen capture techniques, such as the Print Screen key, for participants in the meeting. But that's not all. It also blocks many third-party apps.

Screenshots taken using third-party methods are stamped with a black rectangle on top of the Teams window to hide its content. And if you try to screen record on Android, you are met with a message informing you that recording is restricted. Keep in mind that even if it is blocked, you can still take pictures with external devices like your smartphone. If you are on an unsupported platform, such as macOS or iOS, you can still join a meeting with Prevent Screen Capture enabled, but you will be forced to participate in audio-only mode.