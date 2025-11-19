Gifts For Remote Workers: Desk Upgrades They'll Thank You For
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For anyone who works remotely, their workspace matters greatly. And a key part of their workspace is the desk. They sit at their desk for hours on end almost every day to get work done. Since their desk plays a key role in their work-from-home setup, they'll thank you for finding them a gift that makes their life easier while working remotely.
But gifting someone who works remotely can be challenging because they probably already have all the basics: a desk, a basic pair of headphones, a monitor, an ergonomic chair, and more. Despite that, there are many gadgets they don't have but don't know they need and others they already have but could use an upgrade after years of use.
If you're stuck on what to give them as a gift this holiday season, don't despair. We've compiled a list of the best desk upgrades to gift anyone who works remotely that they'll certainly appreciate. They include an upgrade to their existing desk for a height-adjustable one, better noise-cancelling headphones, and a few other gadgets to level up their workspace.
Flexispot Comhar Standing Desk
If the person you want to gift uses a basic fixed-height desk for work, a height-adjustable desk is one of the best gifts you can get them, as it makes working from home easier. And because a desk is central to any work-from-home setup, it will be one of the biggest (if not the biggest) upgrades to their workspace. Flexispot is one of the go-to companies for desks, and the Comhar electric standing desk is a great option.
The 55-inch variant can carry up to 154 pounds, hence it is capable of comfortably supporting a multi-monitor setup. It comes with an electric-powered motor for adjusting the height from a low of 28.7 inches all the way to 48 inches. The desk has four memory height presets, letting you set your preferred heights for quick access. The smart control panel on the desk also includes two ports for charging, including one 27W USB-A port and another 45W USB-C port. You also get an embedded drawer that makes it possible to keep the workspace free from clutter at all times.
A nice touch to the Comhar standing desk is an anti-collision feature to ensure the desk doesn't crash into objects or cause injury. You can pick between a 48-inch and a 55-inch tabletop depending on workspace needs. The Comhar electric standing desk comes in various colors, including white, dark walnut, maple, and more. It currently boasts a 4.4 rating with over 2,700 reviews. The Flexispot Comhar standing desk is currently on sale at Amazon for $227.99 and $294.49 for the 48-inch and 55-inch variants, respectively.
Anker Soundcore Space One
Focusing when working from home can be challenging due to the noise from the surroundings, either from other people in the house or from the outside. That's why a gift like the Soundcore Space One over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) capabilities will be greatly appreciated by anyone working remotely.
With a promise of up to 40 hours of playback with ANC enabled and 55 hours without on a single charge, the Space One can be used for several days without the need to top up. What makes the Space One even better is that they have multipoint connection support – it can connect to up to two devices at the same time, which should cover essential devices in any workspace. User reviews note that the Space One is comfortable to wear for extended periods as well, thanks to its soft headbands.
In the sound department, they include 40mm drivers and support the LDAC Bluetooth codec, delivering decent sound for a pair of wireless headphones. And if you don't like the default sound profile, you can download the companion app for different presets, or manually curate your own custom profile using the in-app equalizer. As one of the top-rated headphones under $100, the Space One has an average rating of 4.4 out of over 11,000 reviews on Amazon. You can buy the Space One on Amazon for $99.
Everlasting Comfort Adjustable Footrest
A footrest is one of those gadgets you don't know you need until you actually get your hands on it. There are many benefits of a footrest while working at a desk, including helping you stay in a neutral position, which can prevent certain health issues down the line. Everlasting's Comfort Adjustable Footrest is a great pick with a 4.5-star rating as of this writing from over 27,000 reviews. Unlike other footrests that use a hard surface, this one has a high-density foam with adjustable nodes at the base.
What's cool about this footrest is that you can use it in different ways: with the base, without it, or upside down as a rocker. You can also use the base alone since it's detachable and includes pressure point nodes that help relieve tension in the feet. The Everlasting Comfort Adjustable Footrest normally costs $49.99 but is now on sale for $39.97 on Amazon.
Lume Cube Edge Light
Working remotely often means attending meetings to be in sync with coworkers. That's why a gift like the Lume Cube Edge Light is a handy desk upgrade for remote workers. This device comes in handy in online meetings by enhancing your look by making your face well lit. Although it uses LEDs, it has a softening lens and a diffuser that ensures the light doesn't strain your eyes.
Plus, you can adjust brightness as well as color temperature using the available dedicated control buttons. The Lume Cube Edge Light comes with a desk clamp, so it's easy to mount and doesn't take up any space. As a result, it can be gifted even to those who have small workspaces. The light's desk clamp can attach to surfaces up to 3.3 inches thick, hence it can fit even on slightly thick desk tops.
Lume Cube's Edge Light also has adjustable pivot points and a swivel head that make positioning easy. With a 4.3-star rating from over 940 reviews, users love it for its professional light quality, small physical footprint, and placement flexibility. The Lume Cube Edge Light 2.0 is available on Amazon for $149.99.
Insta360 Link 2 PTZ Webcam
While the Insta360 Link 2 webcam is a bit on the high end, it's packed with lots of handy features. That's why it's regarded as one of the most feature-packed webcams on the market. As such, it's not only a great value for the money but also a perfect gift for someone who works remotely. It features a 1/2-inch sensor that can shoot in 4K and has HDR support; therefore, it will massively improve picture quality in meetings for just about anyone. With a two-axis pivot, the Insta360 Link 2 can rotate freely. The AI-powered tracking feature that follows you around takes advantage of the pivot's flexibility.
There's also a special desk view mode that tilts the camera down to showcase what's on the desk without any complicated setup. The webcam also has a built-in mic with noise canceling that blocks much of the background noise, as per multiple user reviews. Other handy features on the Insta360 Link 2 include privacy mode when you don't need to use the webcam and whiteboard mode for showcasing content on a physical whiteboard.
This webcam also has convenience features for online meetings like gesture controls, background removal, background blur, and background replacer. On Amazon, it has a 4.6 rating from over 980 reviews and is available for $199. However, if you want something a bit cheaper and don't mind missing out on a few bells and whistles, its Link 2C sibling costs $149.99 on Amazon.
How we picked these products
We compiled this list after extensive research on the most useful ways that you can enhance any work-from-home setup. Each product in this list stands out with a solid rating of at least 4.3 from over 900 user reviews on Amazon. Additionally, we paid close attention to what users say about the products to find the best option that you can give someone you care deeply about.