Nvidia GPUs: Here's Who Makes Them And Where They're Manufactured

Nvidia has transformed from a PC gamer's favorite into one of the most valuable and influential tech giants in the world, and its rise hasn't slowed down since its rapid ascent in 2022. The company's explosive growth mirrors the surge in artificial intelligence, a market that has depended heavily on high-performance GPUs. Nvidia was uniquely positioned for this moment thanks to its graphics cards already being recognized as industry leaders for the commercial space, and its AI-powered technologies, such as DLSS upscaling and advanced tensor processing, gave it a significant leg up as demand for AI hardware boomed. But with success has come increased scrutiny. Nvidia's latest best-valued graphics card has been notoriously difficult to find in stock or at MSRP.

While Nvidia designs its chips and architecture, it doesn't fabricate or assemble its own hardware. Instead, GPU production involves a global network of manufacturing partners, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Samsung, as well as multiple third-party assemblers responsible for everything from water fabrication to custom PCBs, cooling systems, and firmware. This multi-step process spans several countries and specialized facilities, each playing a crucial role in producing the graphics cards that power today's AI boom.