What Does 'DLSS' Mean On An Nvidia Graphics Card?

Nvidia makes some of the most revered graphics cards on the market, and these peripherals are one of the most essential parts of a great PC gaming experience. If you've been shopping around for a new GPU for your custom desktop rig, and you've considered one or several Nvidia models, there's a good chance you've seen the letters "DLSS" stamped on an Nvidia box or featured on a website listing.

DLSS stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling, an in-house image enhancement and scaling technology that Nvidia released in 2019. Powered by Nvidia's neural network, you'll only find DLSS built into Nvidia's RTX series of graphics cards. There are more than 300 games that support this AI performance tool, and Nvidia has been consistently upgrading the technology since its inception.

At its core, DLSS is Nvidia's take on temporal anti-aliasing up-sampling (TAAU), an image technology that uses sub-pixel variations from older frames to add detail and to cut down on image aliasing. DLSS allows supported games to look sharper and run smoother.