London Thieves Will Return Your Phone If It's Android Instead Of iPhone

"Don't want no Samsung," a London phone thief told Sam, after a group of men stopped him in south London in January, and took his phone, camera, and beanie. According to London Centric, the men started running, but the one who grabbed the phone stopped to return the handset to the surprised victim. Sam's story isn't unique, as other Android users in London were treated similarly after thieves took their devices. The outlet offers a few additional examples of thieves dropping stolen Android handsets upon realizing they were not iPhones. Interestingly, in the comment section of the story, a user named Sarah said they had their older Pixel phone stolen twice and dropped twice.

London Centric explains that the UK phone market is split almost evenly between iPhone and Android. Statistically, one would expect random phone thefts to impact iPhone and Android users similarly. The number of stolen handsets would be split evenly between the two competing platforms. That's not what's happening in London, as thieves prefer the iPhone over Android. Last month, the BBC reported that a tracked stolen iPhone led to an investigation that discovered a massive smartphone smuggling ring authorities believe was responsible for exporting 40% of the phones stolen in London, or about 40,000 devices that are sent to China every year. In July, The Guardian reported that two-fifths of Europe's mobile phone thefts take place in the UK, with London being the major hub. Data from the Metropolitan Police showed that about 80,000 phones were stolen in the capital last year, with iPhones being the more frequent target.