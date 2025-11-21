Why Kevin Costner Left Yellowstone

When it comes to the biggest TV shows and movies, the drama isn't always limited to what viewers see on the screen. A perfect case in point: "Yellowstone," the modern Western drama that would become a massive hit for Paramount — but which was built around two strong-willed talents in the form of star Kevin Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan, both of whom are so reportedly headstrong that they each decided to depart for greener pastures.

After clashing with each other at times, Costner left the show early. Sheridan, for reasons of his own, has reached a deal to leave Paramount for NBCUniversal once his current contract expires at the end of 2028.

In a 2024 interview with Deadline, Costner laid out his side of a story that, at least by that point, had begun to be the subject of a gossipy rumor mill, the flames fanned by journalists like Puck's Matt Belloni who was presenting Costner as more or less a pill on set (which we've covered in the past). To Deadline, Costner said he'd grown frustrated with how the situation was being publicly characterized, explaining that "it wasn't truthful" — and that the collapse of "Yellowstone's" production schedule is what ultimately pushed him out.