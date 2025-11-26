The Search For A Lost Vessel Led Scientists To A Biological Discovery In The Antarctic

In March, 2022, marine archaeologists made perhaps the most sensational shipwreck discovery since the Titanic was found. Nearly 10,000 feet below the surface of the Weddell Sea off the coast of Antarctica, they found the remains of the Endurance, the famed vessel of explorer Ernest Shackleton, which sank on an expedition in 1915. Shackleton's harrowing escape from the wreckage made him a hero in his native Britain, so as expected, the discovery was met with great excitement. What slipped many people's attention though was an earlier expedition in 2019 that searched for the Endurance, but instead uncovered a truly bizarre biological phenomenon: a field of fish nests arranged in perfectly symmetrical rows.

The crew of 2019's Weddell Sea Expedition set out with two goals: a scientific survey of the Weddell Sea and the search for the Endurance. They utilized a remote-controlled subaquatic vehicle dubbed "Lassie," which allowed them to look deep below the surface ice. While they missed the ship, they discovered over 1,000 fish nests arranged in neat patterns. Viewed from above, it looks like the oceanic version of a sprawling American suburb. Some of the nests are even clustered in circles, as if surrounding a little cul-de-sac. The research crew filmed as much footage of the site as they could before they had to back out to avoid a wreckage of their own. Now they've published all the details of their findings in Frontiers in Marine Science, and results are pretty remarkable.