Is Google Discontinuing Support For The Pixel 6?

With its latest devices, Google offers a market-leading seven years of software and security updates, extending the life of the phones longer than users would likely want to hold onto them anyway. This presumably ensures the experience remains up to date with fresh features through regular Pixel Drops. It also keeps the phones secure with patches necessary to protect private data. But the seven-year upgrade only started with the Pixel 8 series launched in 2023. So, if you're holding onto an older Pixel device, you are nearing the expiration of software and security updates.

In particular, if you have the Google Pixel 6, support for the phone is only until October 2026, which means there's less than a year left. Google Pixel 7 series users still have close to two years, though, with support until October 2027. While the Google Pixel 6 technically still gets updates, they're less consistent and don't contain a lot of the new features. Instead, the company prioritizes its newer phones. So, while Google isn't discontinuing support for the Pixel 6 yet, don't expect every new feature or UI overhaul to completely make its way.