Nano Banana AI Slides Into Your DMs And Other November Pixel Drop Features﻿

Google on Tuesday released the November Pixel Drop update, which brings several new features to Pixel phones that can support it, including AI novelties like support for Nano Banana AI image editing in RCS messages that will let users edit and reimagine photos in any way they see fit. The feature is called Remix and it'll be available in the Google Messages app on Pixel 6 and newer devices, and all Android devices. With Remix, you can take any image and remix it with Nano Banana. Everyone in the conversation will see the edits, and the feature works in group chats. Google says that chatting with another Google Messages user will let both people remix the same image without leaving the app. Only users in certain markets will have access to Remix initially, including the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, and New Zealand.

The November Pixel Drop will also include additional AI features. For example, Pixel 9 or newer (except the Pixel 9a) will support summaries for longer notifications across chat apps (in English). In December, Pixel phones will also let users organize and silence low-priority notifications. More Pixel users will get access to the Call Notes feature, which uses Gemini Nano to record calls, take notes, generate a transcript and a summary. The feature is available on Pixel 9 and newer devices (except the Pixel 9a) in Australia, Canada, the U.K., Ireland, and Japan (except summaries).

Google Photos will let users edit images with a new "Help me edit" feature. You might issue a command like, "Remove Riley's sunglasses, open my eyes, make Engel smile, and open her eyes," and Google Photos will accommodate the changes.