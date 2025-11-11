Nano Banana AI Slides Into Your DMs And Other November Pixel Drop Features
Google on Tuesday released the November Pixel Drop update, which brings several new features to Pixel phones that can support it, including AI novelties like support for Nano Banana AI image editing in RCS messages that will let users edit and reimagine photos in any way they see fit. The feature is called Remix and it'll be available in the Google Messages app on Pixel 6 and newer devices, and all Android devices. With Remix, you can take any image and remix it with Nano Banana. Everyone in the conversation will see the edits, and the feature works in group chats. Google says that chatting with another Google Messages user will let both people remix the same image without leaving the app. Only users in certain markets will have access to Remix initially, including the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, and New Zealand.
The November Pixel Drop will also include additional AI features. For example, Pixel 9 or newer (except the Pixel 9a) will support summaries for longer notifications across chat apps (in English). In December, Pixel phones will also let users organize and silence low-priority notifications. More Pixel users will get access to the Call Notes feature, which uses Gemini Nano to record calls, take notes, generate a transcript and a summary. The feature is available on Pixel 9 and newer devices (except the Pixel 9a) in Australia, Canada, the U.K., Ireland, and Japan (except summaries).
Google Photos will let users edit images with a new "Help me edit" feature. You might issue a command like, "Remove Riley's sunglasses, open my eyes, make Engel smile, and open her eyes," and Google Photos will accommodate the changes.
Google Maps Power Saving Mode and more anti-scam features
The November Pixel Drop also has a surprise Google Maps feature, a Power Saving Mode spotted in Google Maps beta testing recently. Some speculated the feature will be part of Android 17's bigger focus on battery-saving app experiences, but Google is making it available to Pixel 10 series users right away. The feature lets you press the power button when using Google Maps while driving to get the simplified layout above. Google says the app will show only key information like the next turn in the simplified layout. Battery savings can extend the battery life for up to four hours.
The update also delivers improved Scam Detection in messages. Pixel 6 and newer handsets will warn U.S. users about potential scams when they get chat notifications. The feature will work with many popular apps, with the Pixel phones displaying a "Likely scam" alert under suspicious messages. It's unclear when the feature will roll out to more international users. However, Google is bringing Scam Detection support to more users. Pixel users in the U.K., Ireland, India, Australia, and Canada will have access to existing AI-powered anti-scam features on Pixel devices, as long as they own a Pixel 9 or newer (again, excluding the Pixel 9a).
Finally, the November Pixel Drop brings a few features that let you personalize your phone experience. Pixel VIPs, or your closest friends and family, will get notification prioritization. Also, VIPs will show crisis badges if they're in the vicinity of a natural disaster. Finally, Pixel phone users who are fans of the Wicked movie get a new Wicked: For Good theme pack.