Google Maps' Black-And-White Lock Screen Mode Could Be Terrific For Walking

Schenck described the new feature and shared visuals of the black-and-white Google Maps version, speculating that the power-saving mode might be useful when you forget to charge your phone before driving. But that's a scenario that can be fixed with relative ease. Most people driving with Google Maps navigation usually have a charger in the car. He did find support for walking, driving, and two-wheeler directions in the code, and a way to enable the feature via the phone's power button.

It's Rahman's Min Mode findings that indicate the black-and-white Google Maps mode is tied specifically to new power-saving features Google might be developing for Android 17. He found strings of code that tie the new Google Maps mode to the Min Mode functionality. Also, Min Mode is specifically tied to the AOD code to "let Android apps persistently display their own specialized, minimal interfaces" when the screen is locked. Google Maps is presumably one of the first apps that received a minimal interface for testing.

Min Mode will display the full app on the lock screen, while still maintaining the ultra-low-power display settings, including lowered brightness, refresh rate, and colors. The feature would also be aware of the apps you might have used before locking the screen, and Google Maps might be one of them for the walking scenario. Min Mode might know you want to use Google Maps in AOD, and make the feature available via a press of the power button.

Walking with Google Maps is a scenario where you might not be able to hook up the phone to a power source during busy sightseeing days. Biking might be another. All of this is speculation, but Google is developing and testing these power-saving features for Android.