Google Maps Will Make Street View Exploration Even Easier With A New Aerial Button

Google is working on a few new Google Maps features that should improve the experience for people exploring their surroundings with the app. After discovering code in Google Maps that shows Google plans to overhaul the navigation features for walking and public transit, Android Authority found another unreleased feature in the app's code that targets the virtual exploration features in Google Maps, including Street View. Even better, the blog managed to turn on the new Aerial View button that Google has developed that will let users transition seamlessly between Street View and Aerial/Satellite View, without fumbling for the right button that gives them access to the exploration mode they want.

The Aerial button is present in the code of Google Maps v25.39.07 for Android, but it's unclear when Google will enable it. The code findings, and the fact that developers can make it work, indicate Google might be close to releasing it widely, but that's just speculation. What seems certain is that the Aerial View mode will make it even easier to explore specific locations that you plan to visit soon. As you're about to see in the following video, the new button will let you switch between the two modes you might use the most to visualize the area you're about to visit.