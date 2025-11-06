Google Finally Explains Why It Chose The Name 'Nano Banana'

Gemini's group product manager, David Sharon, was the guest of Google's "Made By Google Podcast". He talked about Nano Banana, addressing the development phase, the LM Arena viral tests, its safety, and the future. The Nano Banana name came up, and Sharon explained how Google went about choosing the name. "So the official name is much more catchy: Gemini 2.5 Flash Image," Sharon joked. "But the name, the way Nano Banana was created, was by a PM named Nina. And when you submit a model anonymously to LM Arena, you need to give it a placeholder name. And I would love to tell you that a lot of thought and rigor went into the name Nano Banana, but the truth is that at 2:30 in the morning, Nina had a moment of brilliance to call the placeholder Nano Banana."

What's surprising in all of this is that Google never had a predetermined codename for the new AI image generation model that it would then use in places like LM Arena. Instead, it all came down to a moment of inspiration. In a way, Google is all of us, saving file names on computers for random things. But Google did it with a project that has been a massive hit with users since testing began.

Sharon explained that Google ended up adopting and "hugging" that name after the official launch of Gemini 2.5 Flash Image because people kept using the placeholder name instead of the official one. Google took it even further, adding a banana emoji in the Gemini app to signal that Nano Banana support is available to users. The short podcast episode (video above) is worth watching to learn more details about Nano Banana's brief history at Google.