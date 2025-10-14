Here's One Reason Gemini Is Dominating ChatGPT On Mobile

Artificial intelligence (AI) has risen fast for public use, and apps like Google's Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT compete for dominance in the mobile market. They both come with free versions and paid tiers for those who use AI more frequently. General users enjoy the free features both offer, such as simple chatbot functionality, help with schoolwork, writing, editing, and image generation. Though both offer plenty of similar functions, Google Gemini just edges out ChatGPT for mobile users because of its new image editing tool.

ChatGPT released its app on the Google Play Store in July 2023. Since then, it has been downloaded over 500 million times on Android alone. By contrast, Google Gemini released almost a year later for mobile in February 2024. Despite the near-year difference, it still has the same amount of mobile downloads. Google Gemini takes up a mere 5 MB of space on an Android, compared to ChatGPT's 62 MB. Both apps can be downloaded through the Google Play Store for free, allowing you to upgrade to a paid plan later if you want to.

Google Gemini released its improved image editing tool in August 2025, popularly referred to early on as Nano Banana. This feature skyrocketed the number of downloads of Gemini. The popularity of this feature has been one key reason for Google Gemini's recent success over ChatGPT.