ChatGPT Supports Apps Like Spotify, Expedia, And Zillow - Here's How To Use Them

OpenAI hosted its big DevDay 2025 event on Monday, announcing several new tools for developers that should help them use AI to work on new and existing apps, embed ChatGPT and other OpenAI tools into their apps, and streamline workflows for AI agents. On that note, the Agent Builder tool that leaked before DevDay turned out to be accurate. It's called AgentKit, and includes Agent Builder, a Connector Registry, and ChatKit. OpenAI also brought Sora 2 and GPT-5 Pro into the API, made Codex generally available, and introduced smaller voice and image models.

All these features will hopefully allow developers to create better apps, with or without built-in AI abilities and ChatGPT integrations, and this should benefit end users. But there's no question that the biggest thing coming out of DevDay 2025 is a ChatGPT feature that wasn't exactly expected. ChatGPT users can run apps directly in ChatGPT, without leaving the web or mobile app. There were expectations that OpenAI would unveil its internet browser with ChatGPT built-in, but the Apps in ChatGPT initiative (and the Apps SDK) is even bolder.