ChatGPT Supports Apps Like Spotify, Expedia, And Zillow - Here's How To Use Them
OpenAI hosted its big DevDay 2025 event on Monday, announcing several new tools for developers that should help them use AI to work on new and existing apps, embed ChatGPT and other OpenAI tools into their apps, and streamline workflows for AI agents. On that note, the Agent Builder tool that leaked before DevDay turned out to be accurate. It's called AgentKit, and includes Agent Builder, a Connector Registry, and ChatKit. OpenAI also brought Sora 2 and GPT-5 Pro into the API, made Codex generally available, and introduced smaller voice and image models.
All these features will hopefully allow developers to create better apps, with or without built-in AI abilities and ChatGPT integrations, and this should benefit end users. But there's no question that the biggest thing coming out of DevDay 2025 is a ChatGPT feature that wasn't exactly expected. ChatGPT users can run apps directly in ChatGPT, without leaving the web or mobile app. There were expectations that OpenAI would unveil its internet browser with ChatGPT built-in, but the Apps in ChatGPT initiative (and the Apps SDK) is even bolder.
What apps can you run in ChatGPT right now?
If OpenAI manages to convince developers to bring existing apps to ChatGPT and create new ones specifically for the chatbot, it'll effectively turn ChatGPT into an operating system of sorts, which is able to run any third-party apps and assist the user along the way. Apps in ChatGPT will also challenge existing app models for smartphones, which Apple and Google control. Suddenly, ChatGPT, which is available as a standalone app on iPhone and Android, can run any app that supports the platform. Also, having apps run in ChatGPT is the kind of building block OpenAI needs for creating a personal ChatGPT assistant for future ChatGPT hardware.
Time will tell whether OpenAI's Apps in ChatGPT initiative will pay off, but what's certain is that logged-in ChatGPT users in most markets except for the European Union can access the first apps that support the new feature right away. Apps in ChatGPT is available to all ChatGPT tiers, including Free, Go, Plus, and Pro. The initial list of apps that work in ChatGPT includes Booking, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, Spotify, and Zillow, with OpenAI showing demos during DevDay of what these apps can do. OpenAI has also listed the following apps as coming soon: AllTrails, DoorDash, Khan Academy, Instacart, Peloton, OpenTable, Target, TheFork, Tripadvisor, Thumbtack, and Uber.
How to run apps in ChatGPT
To use one of the apps that can run in ChatGPT after DevDay, you only need to mention that app by name while you're chatting with the AI. ChatGPT will also suggest apps that make sense for the current interaction. The first time you use an app, ChatGPT will prompt you to connect your account, such as Spotify, so you're informed about what data will be shared between the two. After that, the app will run directly inside the ChatGPT app, even on mobile. You'll also be able to tap buttons and links that take you to the main app.
Here's what the first set of apps that run in ChatGPT can do:
- Booking: Ask ChatGPT to find hotels that meet your needs (location, period, number of travelers, and other settings).
- Canva: Create presentations (based on submitted documents) and other types of media content and preview everything in ChatGPT.
- Coursera: Access information on specific topics that are covered on the learning platform.
- Expedia: Find travel information, including flights and hotel stays, directly from ChatGPT chats.
- Figma: Create diagrams based on files and text prompts, and edit charts.
- Spotify: Find music from your favorite artists and create playlists in ChatGPT.
- Zillow: Find real estate in your area that matches your preferences, complete with maps showing the listings.