Will OpenAI Launch Its ChatGPT Browser At DevDay 2025?

OpenAI has had a few busy weeks since Sam Altman teased that the company will launch new AI products that might cost more to run. OpenAI unveiled the more proactive ChatGPT Pulse and the upgraded Sora 2 AI video generator (and Sora social app) within days of each other. OpenAI has even more announcements scheduled for this year's DevDay event, happening on October 6 in San Francisco. While it's unclear what OpenAI will announced at its 2025 developer conference, X user Tibor Blaho has made some predictions. Among the potential reveals is the rumored ChatGPT browser, dubbed "Aura" or "Orla."

I have been thinking about what to expect from the OpenAI DevDay next Monday, based on what I have recently seen in development in the ChatGPT web app and other things I would expect from the event - ChatGPT "Kanzi Studio" / "Kanzi Apps" (possibly the next iteration on Canvas... — Tibor Blaho (@btibor91) October 1, 2025

Blaho routinely uncovers unreleased features for unreleased products like OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot. That's not enough to confirm that OpenAI will indeed unveil its own internet browser on Monday, but there have been recent moves that indicate now might be the best time for the ChatGPT browser to debut. Google has been adding more Gemini AI features to Chrome, Opera released the Neon AI browser, and Perplexity made its Comet AI browser available to everyone for free.

Perplexity launched the Comet browser in July, a product that featured built-in artificial intelligence functionality. However, Comet was not released for free, as most internet browsers are. Only Perplexity Max subscribers, who pay $200/month for Perplexity's premium AI services, could use Comet initially. Later, Perplexity opened a waitlist that allowed more people to access the browser.