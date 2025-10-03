Will OpenAI Launch Its ChatGPT Browser At DevDay 2025?
OpenAI has had a few busy weeks since Sam Altman teased that the company will launch new AI products that might cost more to run. OpenAI unveiled the more proactive ChatGPT Pulse and the upgraded Sora 2 AI video generator (and Sora social app) within days of each other. OpenAI has even more announcements scheduled for this year's DevDay event, happening on October 6 in San Francisco. While it's unclear what OpenAI will announced at its 2025 developer conference, X user Tibor Blaho has made some predictions. Among the potential reveals is the rumored ChatGPT browser, dubbed "Aura" or "Orla."
I have been thinking about what to expect from the OpenAI DevDay next Monday, based on what I have recently seen in development in the ChatGPT web app and other things I would expect from the event
- ChatGPT "Kanzi Studio" / "Kanzi Apps" (possibly the next iteration on Canvas...
— Tibor Blaho (@btibor91) October 1, 2025
Blaho routinely uncovers unreleased features for unreleased products like OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot. That's not enough to confirm that OpenAI will indeed unveil its own internet browser on Monday, but there have been recent moves that indicate now might be the best time for the ChatGPT browser to debut. Google has been adding more Gemini AI features to Chrome, Opera released the Neon AI browser, and Perplexity made its Comet AI browser available to everyone for free.
Perplexity launched the Comet browser in July, a product that featured built-in artificial intelligence functionality. However, Comet was not released for free, as most internet browsers are. Only Perplexity Max subscribers, who pay $200/month for Perplexity's premium AI services, could use Comet initially. Later, Perplexity opened a waitlist that allowed more people to access the browser.
What about privacy in AI browsers?
There is one potential issue we've identified with Comet this summer: user privacy. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas made waves in April when he said Perplexity wants to track everything users do online to offer personalized ads. Some will say that's exactly what Google does with its products, including the Chrome browser. The difference is that Perplexity is an AI-first firm, and it might employ more advanced tools to collect information. Since Comet has the Comet Assistant built-in, the AI will always have access to your browsing habits.
Back in July, privacy wasn't a core value for Comet, but Perplexity has since made changes to its website to address privacy. The company now says its browser is "designed with privacy and user control at its core," and users have the ability to tweak privacy settings and delete browsing and search history. A privacy FAQ page provides more information, but makes no mention of ads.
Considering that OpenAI is working on turning ChatGPT into a personal assistant for the ChatGPT gadget that Jony Ive and his team are developing, privacy should also be an important feature for OpenAI's unreleased browser. As for ads, OpenAI is yet to bring ads to ChatGPT, but the company never ruled them out either. An AI browser could potentially speed up such plans.