16 Mind-Blowing Sora 2 Videos Show How Advanced OpenAI's New Model Is

By Chris Smith
The Sora app on an iPhone. Tada Images/Shutterstock

OpenAI unveiled the Sora 2 model earlier this week, its new AI video generation model that offers support for hyper-realistic visuals, speech, sound effects, and better physics. These features allow users to create incredible video clips with just a single text or image prompt. OpenAI also released a more controversial Sora 2-based product – a TikTok-like social app focused on short-form video content made with AI. The app allows users to insert themselves into clips with a cameo feature, and do the same with the cameos of others, as long as those users consent to having their likeness used in Sora 2 creations.

While the Sora app is the dedicated home for these AI clips, users have also uploaded their videos to other social networks, including X. While some might refer to this content as AI slop and will be avoiding them at all costs, many of the videos are incredible, proving that Sora 2 is a powerful AI video generation tool that can be used for a variety of purposes — not just memes starring Sam Altman.

What Sora can do

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo Agency/Shutterstock

Speaking of Sora 2 cameos, the OpenAI CEO made his likeness available for anyone to use, which is why some of the following AI videos feature Sam Altman. While those AI videos can be funny, the first wave of Sora 2 creations also highlights the dangers of having such a powerful AI video generation tool at your disposal. The Sora app can be used to create questionable content, including fake news reports. The permanent, moving Sora watermark is certainly a useful safety protection, but people who still have no idea how powerful AI has become might be fooled by some of the AI content that follows.

The inevitable collection of fake news

Unboxing the foldable iPhone and Apple Glasses

What if iOS 26 didn't have the transparent Liquid Glass UI?

Gorilla cooking street food for people

A talent show that looks like the real thing

Sam Altman stealing GPUs from Target

Should Sora 2 be able to generate copyrighted content like Rick & Morty?

The Titanic Sinking Lego set we need

A professor giving a speech in two languages

Vikings attacking — or character and scene permanence

Sound effects while diving

Not-Einstein counting the "Rs in "strawberry"

Searching Google for Sora 2 invites

Rendering a web browser from HTML code

Sam Altman announcing GPT-6 as AGI

Running Spotify on an iPhone

If you're curious to see more, you can download the Sora app for free on Apple's App Store today.

