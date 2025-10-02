16 Mind-Blowing Sora 2 Videos Show How Advanced OpenAI's New Model Is

OpenAI unveiled the Sora 2 model earlier this week, its new AI video generation model that offers support for hyper-realistic visuals, speech, sound effects, and better physics. These features allow users to create incredible video clips with just a single text or image prompt. OpenAI also released a more controversial Sora 2-based product – a TikTok-like social app focused on short-form video content made with AI. The app allows users to insert themselves into clips with a cameo feature, and do the same with the cameos of others, as long as those users consent to having their likeness used in Sora 2 creations.

While the Sora app is the dedicated home for these AI clips, users have also uploaded their videos to other social networks, including X. While some might refer to this content as AI slop and will be avoiding them at all costs, many of the videos are incredible, proving that Sora 2 is a powerful AI video generation tool that can be used for a variety of purposes — not just memes starring Sam Altman.