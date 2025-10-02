16 Mind-Blowing Sora 2 Videos Show How Advanced OpenAI's New Model Is
OpenAI unveiled the Sora 2 model earlier this week, its new AI video generation model that offers support for hyper-realistic visuals, speech, sound effects, and better physics. These features allow users to create incredible video clips with just a single text or image prompt. OpenAI also released a more controversial Sora 2-based product – a TikTok-like social app focused on short-form video content made with AI. The app allows users to insert themselves into clips with a cameo feature, and do the same with the cameos of others, as long as those users consent to having their likeness used in Sora 2 creations.
While the Sora app is the dedicated home for these AI clips, users have also uploaded their videos to other social networks, including X. While some might refer to this content as AI slop and will be avoiding them at all costs, many of the videos are incredible, proving that Sora 2 is a powerful AI video generation tool that can be used for a variety of purposes — not just memes starring Sam Altman.
What Sora can do
Speaking of Sora 2 cameos, the OpenAI CEO made his likeness available for anyone to use, which is why some of the following AI videos feature Sam Altman. While those AI videos can be funny, the first wave of Sora 2 creations also highlights the dangers of having such a powerful AI video generation tool at your disposal. The Sora app can be used to create questionable content, including fake news reports. The permanent, moving Sora watermark is certainly a useful safety protection, but people who still have no idea how powerful AI has become might be fooled by some of the AI content that follows.
The inevitable collection of fake news
Real Fake News: Sora 2 Edition
It's been 24h since OpenAI launched Sora 2
It's time again for the thing that everyone feared.
Fake news: pic.twitter.com/TRRQFYJCpT
— Alex Patrascu (@maxescu) October 1, 2025
Unboxing the foldable iPhone and Apple Glasses
iPhone Fold and Apple Glasses unboxing and first look 😂 pic.twitter.com/FHOsH40LfL
— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) October 1, 2025
What if iOS 26 didn't have the transparent Liquid Glass UI?
Sora 2 is fun. Imagine if Apple brought back Linen, Leather, and a dash of green felt instead of glass to iOS 26. pic.twitter.com/wEq0ByW5pP
— Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) October 1, 2025
Gorilla cooking street food for people
3. A gorilla at a bustling street food stall in Delhi cooks noodles with bananas on a giant wok. Real footage pic.twitter.com/as27SekWKj
— TechHalla (@techhalla) October 1, 2025
A talent show that looks like the real thing
6. Talent show performance. A Japanese man plays a song dressed as a Kaiju pic.twitter.com/dc6mHA9ORM
— TechHalla (@techhalla) October 1, 2025
Sam Altman stealing GPUs from Target
Sora 2 is pretty wild.
People just dropped new insane videos
100% AI
1. CCTV footage of Sam stealing GPUs at Targetpic.twitter.com/RNVcEMoHKU
— Min Choi (@minchoi) October 1, 2025
Should Sora 2 be able to generate copyrighted content like Rick & Morty?
Rick and Morty generated by Sora 2 my god pic.twitter.com/9j49K8UjKT
— Ibrahim Ahmed (@atbeme) September 30, 2025
The Titanic Sinking Lego set we need
Titanic, Lego Set unboxing, Sora 2 pic.twitter.com/z5E6azlD3E
— Pietro Schirano (@skirano) September 30, 2025
A professor giving a speech in two languages
9. Prompt: old professor talks in english then german pic.twitter.com/A7YfhEwbPV
— Angry Tom (@AngryTomtweets) September 30, 2025
Vikings attacking — or character and scene permanence
5. The model is also a big leap forward in controllability, able to follow intricate instructions spanning multiple shots while accurately persisting world state. pic.twitter.com/yXni9GMFnl
— Angry Tom (@AngryTomtweets) September 30, 2025
Sound effects while diving
8. It is capable of creating sophisticated background soundscapes, speech, and sound effects with a high degree of realism. pic.twitter.com/ASV1rEjS67
— Angry Tom (@AngryTomtweets) September 30, 2025
Not-Einstein counting the "Rs in "strawberry"
how many r's in strawberry pic.twitter.com/ZuapTPynP1
— 🍓🍓🍓 (@iruletheworldmo) October 1, 2025
Searching Google for Sora 2 invites
> a screen recording of a user opening up Chrome, going to google and searching for Sora 2 invites pic.twitter.com/IaCqGB8mCu
— fofr (@fofrAI) September 30, 2025
Rendering a web browser from HTML code
so.. apparently sora 2 is also a browser
it's wild to see what types of capabilities emerge in the model
this is sora 2 rendering pasted html (actual browser-rendered html on the right) https://t.co/la7K0B8XNh pic.twitter.com/7PzYGpfTJU
— Jesper van Engelen (@jesperengelen) September 30, 2025
Sam Altman announcing GPT-6 as AGI
.@sama annouces GPT-6 as AGI. pic.twitter.com/RDouEQMTXi
— Kol Tregaskes (@koltregaskes) September 30, 2025
Running Spotify on an iPhone
Spotify in Sora 2.
Music industry is gonna love this.pic.twitter.com/pyrxe55hET
— Smoke-away (@SmokeAwayyy) October 1, 2025
If you're curious to see more, you can download the Sora app for free on Apple's App Store today.