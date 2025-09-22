iOS 26 Vs. iOS 18: Here's How Fast Liquid Glass Drains Battery Life

Apple rolled out the first commercial release of iOS 26 last week, bringing the new Liquid Glass user interface to millions of iPhone users. Liquid Glass was the most controversial aspect of iOS 26 during testing, and it generated similar reactions from users in the past few days. While there are ways to tone down the Liquid Glass transparency, users can't revert to the iOS 18 UI after upgrading to iOS 26. Apple rolled out the Liquid Glass design language to all its compatible products as well, not just the iPhone.

A few days after the release of iOS 26, YouTube channel In Depth Tech Reviews ran a test to determine whether iOS 26 consumes more battery life than iOS 18, and the results may give iPhone users another reason to dislike Liquid Glass beyond the transparency effects. It appears that the Liquid Glass animations require more processing power, which consumes more energy and generates more heat than the iOS 18 UI animations.

The YouTuber found that an iPhone 16 Pro Max running iOS 26 lost 13% of its battery life while performing the same actions as an iPhone 16 Pro Max on iOS 18. The latter consumed just 1% of battery during the test. Also, the iPhone running iOS 26 experienced higher temperatures than the one on iOS 18.