Sam Altman Teases Mysterious But Expensive ChatGPT Features Coming Soon

On Sunday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted an update on X teasing new ChatGPT features set to arrive in the coming weeks. These mysterious features will be more expensive to run, so access isn't guaranteed for the cheapest premium subscription, which is the ChatGPT Plus tier that costs $20/month. "Over the next few weeks, we are launching some new compute-intensive offerings," Altman said. "Because of the associated costs, some features will initially only be available to Pro subscribers, and some new products will have additional fees."

"Our intention remains to drive the cost of intelligence down as aggressively as we can and make our services widely available, and we are confident we will get there over time," Altman continued. "But we also want to learn what's possible when we throw a lot of compute, at today's model costs, at interesting new ideas."

It's unclear why the CEO teased the new features over the weekend or what they might be. This wouldn't be the first time that ChatGPT Pro users have received exclusive access to new, compute-intensive features. ChatGPT Operator, OpenAI's first AI agent, is one such example. Also, ChatGPT Pro users were the first to receive access to features like Deep Research and the GPT-4.5 model before they were launched more broadly. As for GPT-5, ChatGPT Pro users have higher usage limits and get exclusive access to the GPT-5 Pro model.