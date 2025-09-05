ChatGPT Just Got A Useful New Feature No Other Chatbot Can Match

It's been relatively quiet on the AI front after OpenAI released its new open-source ChatGPT models and the highly anticipated GPT-5 upgrade, but the company has stayed busy. First, OpenAI made one of the best paid ChatGPT features available for free earlier this week: Everyone now has access to ChatGPT projects to organize their chats. Then, OpenAI announced a feature that's not available from competitors: You can now branch conversations in ChatGPT from any specific point to choose different paths for your chat.

A few weeks ago, Sam Altman encouraged ChatGPT power users to send feature requests. X user MicahJanke asked for support for branched conversations: "Let us branch off from chats at specific points without losing the node we branched off from. Sometimes I want to pursue multiple possible branches to a conversation, or sometimes I want to go on like a 1-3 side prompt conversation without it muddying the context of the original chat." That post was viewed more than 1 million times, with plenty of other users chiming in as well.

OpenAI replied to the message on Thursday when it announced that branched conversations are coming to ChatGPT on the web. The highly requested feature is now available to users who have registered ChatGPT accounts. All they have to do is reload the web app in the browser and look for the new three-dot menu that appears under ChatGPT replies to branch those chats into different conversations.