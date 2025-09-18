GPT-5's Thinking Speed Update Lets You Decide How Long ChatGPT Should Reason

In early August, OpenAI unveiled the GPT-5 upgrade for ChatGPT with a bold plan — GPT-5 would replace all previous models and automatically decide when to reason and when to use specific tools, though OpenAI gave users the ability to manually select GPT-5 Thinking modes from the menu. That plan somewhat backfired, and OpenAI had to bring back legacy models for premium ChatGPT users. OpenAI still seems to be tweaking the GPT-5 experience, as the company announced changes to the GPT-5 Thinking models — users now have the ability to set the speed of reasoning for ChatGPT. GPT-5 already offered two Thinking modes: the regular "Thinking" mode and the "Thinking mini" version.

With the new update, ChatGPT users on desktop can now customize the time GPT-5 takes to think through its answers. "We've heard your feedback that GPT-5 Thinking can sometimes take longer than you'd like. Now Plus, Pro, and Business users can set the pace to match the moment," OpenAI said on X, posting a video that shows the new GPT-5 setting in action. The new thinking speeds are available only to premium users, even though GPT-5 is free for all accounts, albeit with a limit.