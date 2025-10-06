OpenAI's New Agent Builder Tool Leaked Before DevDay: Here's What It Can Do
OpenAI has had a few busy weeks after Sam Altman teased that more expensive AI products would become available to users. OpenAI released ChatGPT Pulse, the Sora 2 AI video generator, and the Sora social media app for AI videos. All that happened before Monday's DevDay 2025 event where OpenAI is expected to launch new ChatGPT features for consumers and developers. A ChatGPT browser like Perplexity's Comet would easily be a highlight, assuming OpenAI is ready to unveil the product at DevDay. The company should also introduce a few exciting new tools for developers, including one that appears to have leaked. Agent Builder is a new product that will allow developers to create AI agents with the help of an intuitive visual interface that will offer extensive customization options.
BREAKING 🚨: OpenAI is planning to announce Agent Builder on DevDay. Agent builder will let users build their agentic workflows, connect MCPs, ChatKit widgets and other tools.
This is one of the smoothest Agent builder canvases I've used so far.
The year of Agents 🤖 pic.twitter.com/BmSALOATGM
— TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) October 5, 2025
Seen in the clip above, shared by TestingCatalog on X, the Agent Builder tool is apparently available to users to try before the official announcement. Alexey Shabanov said in a blog post on TestingCatalog that the Agent Builder tool is "one of the smoothest agent builder canvases" he has used so far.
The video demo shows how easy it is to get started with Agent Builder. The user has access to a canvas where they can drag and drop the elements they need for the AI agent, and create a workflow for it. They can select templates for a specific type of agent from a menu, like a Q&A agent or an agent that can compare documents. The canvas also lets the user add additional capabilities, like allowing the AI access to data sources via connectors (MCP). The Agent Builder tool also offers guardrails to ensure the AI agent's safety, including protections against jailbreaks and prompt injection.
What are AI agents good for?
The new Agent Builder feature that OpenAI is preparing to unveil will not necessarily be available to regular ChatGPT users. TestingCatalog's report notes that "the most obvious beneficiaries will be developers, solution architects, and businesses already working with OpenAI APIs, as this system offers a more intuitive, visual alternative to manual code-based integrations." However, end-users will profit indirectly once developers are ready to craft AI agents more easily than before. Those AI agents may soon be available in apps to perform specific tasks for the user.
AI agents are more advanced versions of chatbots like ChatGPT, as they can take complex tasks and perform them based on the user's instructions. OpenAI already has an AI agent mode, ChatGPT Agent. You can use that mode for more complex tasks that involve multiple steps. For example, you might want ChatGPT Agent to find you the best possible prices for flights departing your city or state to a specific set of countries, during a specific period, and then find corresponding hotel stays that meet specific requirements, including arrival and departure days. You might also instruct ChatGPT Agent to make purchases on your behalf where available.
Other AI agents can become AI assistants, like the Comet AI in the Perplexity browser. Gemini offers similar functionality inside Chrome, and ChatGPT will likely become an AI assistant in the rumored OpenAI browser. Similarly, Google's AI Mode might offer shopping-related agents that track prices for the user. AI agents can also work in various apps, where they can perform specific customer care duties that can benefit from automation and don't need a human. More complex AI agents might be available in enterprise environments to help with data processing, coding, and other tasks that require specific types of automation.