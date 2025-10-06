OpenAI's New Agent Builder Tool Leaked Before DevDay: Here's What It Can Do

OpenAI has had a few busy weeks after Sam Altman teased that more expensive AI products would become available to users. OpenAI released ChatGPT Pulse, the Sora 2 AI video generator, and the Sora social media app for AI videos. All that happened before Monday's DevDay 2025 event where OpenAI is expected to launch new ChatGPT features for consumers and developers. A ChatGPT browser like Perplexity's Comet would easily be a highlight, assuming OpenAI is ready to unveil the product at DevDay. The company should also introduce a few exciting new tools for developers, including one that appears to have leaked. Agent Builder is a new product that will allow developers to create AI agents with the help of an intuitive visual interface that will offer extensive customization options.

BREAKING 🚨: OpenAI is planning to announce Agent Builder on DevDay. Agent builder will let users build their agentic workflows, connect MCPs, ChatKit widgets and other tools. This is one of the smoothest Agent builder canvases I've used so far. The year of Agents 🤖 pic.twitter.com/BmSALOATGM — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) October 5, 2025

Seen in the clip above, shared by TestingCatalog on X, the Agent Builder tool is apparently available to users to try before the official announcement. Alexey Shabanov said in a blog post on TestingCatalog that the Agent Builder tool is "one of the smoothest agent builder canvases" he has used so far.

The video demo shows how easy it is to get started with Agent Builder. The user has access to a canvas where they can drag and drop the elements they need for the AI agent, and create a workflow for it. They can select templates for a specific type of agent from a menu, like a Q&A agent or an agent that can compare documents. The canvas also lets the user add additional capabilities, like allowing the AI access to data sources via connectors (MCP). The Agent Builder tool also offers guardrails to ensure the AI agent's safety, including protections against jailbreaks and prompt injection.