How Much Does It Cost To Charge A Tesla At Home?

A clear and convenient benefit of electric vehicles like a Tesla is that you don't need to stop at a gas station to fuel up. You can simply plug into an available and compatible outlet, whether that's a charging station while you're out and about or at home. You can simply pull into your garage, plug your car in, and let it do its thing. With Tesla's Model Y becoming the first-ever EV to be the world's best-selling car and with more EVs coming to market, there are lingering questions. How much does it actually cost to charge a Tesla at home? Is it comparable to gas prices?

While not as unpredictable as ever-fluctuating gas prices, electricity costs do change and (more importantly) vary depending on where you live. Tesla has a neat little tool on its website that lets you estimate costs and visualize savings over what you'd pay for gas. A Tesla Model S, for example, driven 100 miles daily would cost about $4.48 to charge per day, saving you $12.48 in fuel. Fewer miles would cost less, more miles would cost more. Looking at comments on Reddit, the calculator prices are about right — $7 to $15 will get most Teslas to full.

One TikTok user shared that his monthly electric bill went from $115 to $200 after he started charging his Tesla at home. That's an $85 bump and works out to just under $3 per day over a 30-day span. With average gas prices above $3 in the United States, that's a decent amount of savings. The next question to consider is how much it fluctuates from state to state.